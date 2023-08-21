INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in locating 39-year-old Michael Shawn Kidwell, who’s currently wanted on one count of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony.

According to a news release from the office, Kidwell is 5’7” and weighs around 155 pounds. Officials said he is known to drive a 2014 Chrysler 200 or a 2015 black Buick Encore. Kidwell has also been charged in the past for:

Possession of a controlled substance;

Driving while suspended;

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated;

Resisting law enforcement;

Child exploitation.

“This individual has evaded many attempts for arrest but is believed to still be living locally,” the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477). The release said Kidwell can also turn himself in through the office’s Safe Surrender program by calling 317-327-SAFE (7233).