MARION, Ind. — A drug bust conducted at a home in Marion has led to the arrest of a man and a woman who police accuse of dealing meth.

Mercedez Sneed, 35, and Curtis Reeves, 19, were booked into the Grant County Jail on multiple preliminary drug charges including dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony.

Sneed faces additional Level 2 felonies including possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department said that a search of the home in the 400 block of W. 6th Street in Marion uncovered 187.5 grams of meth, 10.1 grams of fentanyl, 22.4 grams of marijuana and a semi-automatic handgun.

The Department of Child Services was also called to the home with Sneed facing additional charges of neglect of a dependent.

The sheriff’s department reminds Grant County residents to contact the drug task force at (765) 664-0019 if you have information about drug dealing in your community.