Man arrested after 2 found dead, 1 injured at Marion home

MARION, Ind. — Marion police have arrested one man in connection to a double homicide.

Police were sent to a home on W. 1st Street on Sunday night for a report of a man yelling for the police.

Investigators have confirmed two adults have died from injuries sustained in the disturbance. One other person had a “severe laceration” and was taken to the hospital.

Jonathan Lewis Dischner, 37, was arrested at the scene for two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police have not indicated how the victims died or their connection to Dischner.

They ask anyone with information to call the Marion Police Criminal Investigation Division at 765-668-4417.