MARION, Ind. — Two teenagers are under arrest after police accuse them of stealing an SUV, burglarizing a shoe store and then crashing the stolen vehicle into a pond.

According to the Marion Police Department, a witness observed a tan-colored SUV ram into the front of Triple M Shoes — located on W. Kem Road — on June 25 at 1:35 a.m. The witness said two or three individuals got out of the SUV and ran into the store, coming back out with what appeared to be stolen shoes.

The witness said the driver fled in haste, running over the curb in the process and speeding east on Kem Road then turning north on Baldwin Avenue.

OnStar then contacted police to report a vehicle in the water in the area of State Road 9 and Bocock Road. A Grant County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to find the suspect vehicle in the burglary had been driven into a pond at the location.

After retrieving the SUV from the pond, police determined it was stolen.

On Wednesday, the Marion Police Department arrested two 15-year-old boys in connection to the burglary of Triple M Shoes and also accused the teenagers of auto theft. The juveniles were transported to a detention facility outside of Grant County.

Police said that a search of one of the teen’s homes uncovered items stolen during the shoe store burglary.