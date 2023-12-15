MARION, Ind. — An 18-year-old Marion resident was pronounced dead after a shooting in Marion Thursday evening and police are asking the public for more information about the incident.

According to a news release from the Marion Police Department, a man, identified by police as 18-year-old Willie Oxendine, was brought to a local hospital with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen around 10:05 p.m. on Thursday.

Oxendine was pronounced dead after he was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Officials with the department said the shooting occurred at an apartment in Marion. The release said an investigation uncovered that three men were identified as being inside the apartment with Oxendine, one of whom had a handgun. The handgun was later identified as the firearm that was reportedly used in shooting Oxendine.

The individuals in the apartment reportedly took Oxendine to the hospital after the shooting. The release said that a search warrant was conducted at the apartment after the incident and “evidence was collected.”

Officials said the case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at (765) 662-9981 or call Crimestoppers at (765) 662-8477.