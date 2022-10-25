MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Martinsville man is facing operating while intoxicated charges after he crashed an off-road vehicle, which seriously injured his passenger, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday.

Bobby Walker, age 53, was charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI), OWI with endangerment and OWI causing serious bodily injury.

The crash happened on Aug. 6 near the 6500 block of Beech Grove Road in Martinsville.

DNR said its investigation found that Walker was under the influence of alcohol as he drove an off-road vehicle through a wooded area and crash into a tree. The force of the collision ejected his passenger from the vehicle and caused serious injuries.