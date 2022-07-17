BEECH GROVE, Ind. — One person is dead and three others are injured following a Sunday night shooting at a park in Beech Grove.

According to Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley, the shooting occurred Sunday night at Don Challis Park on South 9th Avenue. One person was killed and three more were injured in the shooting, Buckley said.

Of the three injured, one person was in critical condition.

Buckley said that there is no danger to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.