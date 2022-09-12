FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police were called to an SUV parked along the shoulder of Interstate 69 and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Shaalea Davis, 38, faces multiple felony charges including attempted murder, battery, domestic battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation and pointing a firearm. If found guilty, Davis could serve between 20 and 40 years on the attempted murder charge alone.

According to the Fishers Police Department, officers were called to I-69 just north of 116th Street shortly before 3 p.m on Saturday on a welfare check. Officers reported arriving on scene and finding Davis and an adult male standing outside an SUV parked on the shoulder.

The man reportedly told officers that he had been shot. Davis was taken into custody while officers assisted the injured man until paramedics arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Davis was transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

Police said a handgun believe to have been used in this incident was recovered.

No further information has been released as the investigation remains ongoing.