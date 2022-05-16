INDIANAPOLIS — Three carjacking suspects were arrested last week after they were pulled over with more than 5 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

On Thursday, deputies pulled over a vehicle at 3500 Prospect St., near the intersection of Keystone and Prospect on the near east side of Indianapolis.

MCSO said a deputy identified the three masked male occupants as possible suspects from an earlier carjacking. All three were removed from the vehicle and detained.

The sheriff’s office said three loaded handguns were in clear view on the back seat. Further search revealed 5.6 pounds of marijuana and about $6,200 in cash, per MCSO.

All three males have been formally charged, the sheriff’s office said. FOX59 is working to learn their identities and charges.