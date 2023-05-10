INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and fleeing police, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Indiana.

Jackie Dale Smith, 47, of Indianapolis has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

“Methamphetamine and other controlled substances are killing far too many Hoosiers and have devastating impacts on users, their loved ones, and our communities,” said United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “I commend the efforts of the DEA and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to make our communities safer by getting meth and meth dealers off our streets.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration agents watched Smith supply 219 grams of meth to a person for $2,500 from his car, according to court documents. After the deal, police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around E. Washington St. and Sherman Dr. Upon noticing officers, Smith began to flee.

During the chase, Smith threw around 40 grams of meth out of his car window. The police pursuit was then called off for safety reasons. The car was then found at a nearby residence just a short time later with approximately 26 grams of meth inside.

Smith was found by police, only 15 minutes after finding the vehicle. The 12 year sentence was imposed by the United States District Courts.