INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s south side.

Police were called to the 3200 block of S. Keystone Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

A person was found deceased on the sidewalk. Police say the victim is an older male, and it appears he was shot when walking along the sidewalk.

The shooting is now being investigated as a possible drive-by. Investigators believe a dark colored car may be involved.