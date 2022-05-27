INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed early Friday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 2 a.m., police were called to the 10100 block of Tinton Court, near 42nd Street and Mitthoefer Road.

Officers arrived to find a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said his identity will be released once next-of-kin is notified.

IMPD said detectives learned there was a disturbance between the man and another individual, and at some point during the disturbance, the man was shot. Police identified and interviewed the individual. The individual was released pending further investigation and a review by the prosecutor’s office, IMPD said.

Anyone with information should call detective Michael McWhorter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at Michael.McWhorter2@indy.gov. The public can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana and may be eligible for a cash reward.