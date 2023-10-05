MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Michigan residents were arrested near Detroit on Wednesday after they were linked to a mid-September homicide in Muncie.

According to a news release from the city of Muncie, 18-year-old Adriana Dillow and 18-year-old Adonis Logan were arrested in relation to a Sept. 22 homicide that resulted in the death of 58-year-old Jack Simpson in Muncie. Officials said Logan has been preliminarily charged with murder and Dillow has been preliminarily charged with aiding, inducing or causing murder.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in north Muncie on Sept. 22. When officers arrived at the apartment, they found Simpson’s body. Officers said that it was “apparent” that he was dead and “had been for some time.”

An autopsy determined Simpson was shot multiple times, including at least once in the back, according to the affidavit. In the apartment, officers noticed spent shell casings on the floor. Other tenants of the complex also told officers they heard gunshots that night.

Prior to the incident, the documents stated that there were multiple times that Simpson and Dillow communicated by phone. Officials said Simpson was in the process of moving and wanted to see Dillow before he left Muncie.

On Sept. 22, surveillance footage showed a vehicle come up to the apartment complex. The documents said three individuals, two of which were later identified as Dillow and Logan, entered the building around 9:39 p.m. and quickly left around 10:04 p.m., speeding away from the complex.

On Oct. 4, police officers in Michigan executed a search warrant at Logan’s home in Dearborn, Michigan, and also conducted a DNA warrant with Logan. During an interview, officials said Logan told police he admitted to shooting Simpson “multiple times” and obtained the gun from a trailer park.

The documents stated that Logan said the shooting was retribution for molestation allegations involving Simpson.

Officials said in the release that this matter is “still being thoroughly investigated” and that there is no threat to the public. Dillow and Logan are in the process of being extradited back to Indiana.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Muncie Police Detective Division at (765) 747-4867.