MUNCIE, Ind. — A man faces murder charges after the investigation into the 2016 disappearance of a Delaware County man led police to discover he’d been murdered with a tent stake and his body taken across state lines and dumped in the wilderness of Tennessee.

Ian Sheldon, 40, is charged with two counts of murder, obstruction of justice, auto theft, fraud and theft. Sheldon is currently jailed in Tennessee.

Ian Sheldon

According to court documents, a family member reached out to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department on March 31, 2016, concerned about Mark Trent’s disappearance. Trent had reportedly not been in contact with family or friends for an entire month by this point, worrying the family member.

Deputies responded to Trent’s home in Muncie only to discover that not only was Trent gone, but his two dogs were still in his home and appeared to have been left alone for an extended time. According to the documents, Trent’s pickup truck was missing but his wallet had been left behind at the home and was empty.

Police spoke to neighbors who reportedly told officers that vehicles had gone missing from Trent’s home approximately one month ago as if “they moved out overnight.” Police also learned that two individuals had been staying with Trent for several months. One of these individuals was identified as Ian Sheldon, according to the court documents.

Investigators stated that between March and August of 2016 Trent’s bank accounts were still active and money was still being taken from them. Purchases were made in Indiana, Tennessee, Florida and Michigan, according to the court records. Investigators were not able to identify who was using Trent’s bank cards but after reviewing surveillance footage they did believe it was not Mark Trent.

Police said a Facebook post was made on Trent’s social media page on March 3 that said he was taking a break from everyone to reevaluate his life. Police were unable to locate Ian Sheldon until they got a tip he may be located in Tennessee in October of 2021.

Court records reveal that police found and spoke to a woman who had been staying a Mark Trent’s home along with Ian Sheldon. The woman told police her and Sheldon had left Trent’s home and driven Trent’s truck to Tennessee where Sheldon then went off with another man for several hours before returning without the pickup. The woman also identified Sheldon as the man in surveillance footage using Trent’s bank card at ATMs. Sheldon was reportedly dressed as a woman in one of the photos, though he later denied it was him.

Investigators found and spoke to Ian Sheldon on Oct. 18, 2021, in Fentress County, Tennessee. Court records reveal Sheldon became emotional during questioning and ended up telling police that Mark Trent had been with him and the woman when they left Muncie in Trent’s vehicle but died from an overdose on their way to Tennessee. Sheldon then claimed to have freaked out and hid the body.

Investigators had Sheldon take him to where he supposedly hid the body, but no corpse was found, the documents said. During a second interview with police, Sheldon reportedly admitted to attacking Trent with a “tent stake” while they were at Trent’s Muncie home. Sheldon told police he stabbed Trent in the head with the stake because Trent had “tried to seduce him.”

Sheldon told police he concealed the murder by covering Trent’s bleeding head with a bag and replacing a section of carpet that had been bled on. He then showered and cleaned his clothes and went to Walmart where he purchased a tote, according to the court records. Sheldon told police he put Trent’s body in the tote and drove to Tennessee where he attempted to burn it but, when that failed, dumped it off the side of a mountain.

Investigators were able to find the bag after Sheldon led them to the spot he dumped the body, Trent’s remains found within. Sheldon would go on to admit to striking Trent three times in the skull with the tent stake and an autopsy confirmed Trent’s death by blunt force trauma to the head.

Sheldon was held in Tennessee for abuse to a corpse, for attempting to light Trent’s body on fire, but will be extradited to Delaware County to stand trial for murder.