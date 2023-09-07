ANDERSON, Ind. — Court documents reveal that an Anderson man reportedly told police that his 10+ year habit of viewing child porn all began by accident when he misspelled a word during an online search and inadvertently discovered child porn.

John Lee Harp, 71, was arrested on Wednesday on four Level 5 felony charges of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, police were led to Harp due to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children receiving a tip about possible child porn from Microsoft.

Investigators traced the IP address associated with the uploads to Harp’s home in Anderson.

In June, police executed a search warrant at the home and questioned Harp about the alleged child porn. Harp reportedly admitted to downloading child porn and said he’d been doing it for more than 10 years.

Harp said his addiction to child porn began back when he was taking a correspondence class and misspelled something while doing an online search, leading to him discovering child porn. He even told police he had been pleasuring himself to the illicit material just prior to officers arriving at his home, according to the documents.

Booking photo of John Harp (Madison County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Harp went on to list websites he subscribed to that supply child porn. He told officers he pays $100 per month toward these subscriptions.

Court documents reveal that officers found more than 2,000 images and 21 videos on Harp’s devices. Some of the children depicted in the images and/or videos were estimated to be as young as 4 years old.

If convicted, Harp could face up to up to six years in prison.