INDIANAPOLIS — Gunfire struck the Martin Luther King Community Center Monday night, with two bullets hitting the community center’s building on Indy’s north side.

The community center provided the update in a Facebook post confirming the incident and that no injuries were reported.

“According to IMPD they do not live in the neighborhood, we were not the target. We do not know the people involved,” read a portion of the online post.

The MLK Community Center focuses on providing family and individual resources to advocate for peaceful engagement between community members in the neighborhoods of Butler Tarkington, Crown Hill, Mapleton Fallcreek and Meridian Kessler.

The organization offers a variety of services aimed at improving the prospects of community members such as employment training, financial literacy, income support and other initiatives.

The community center concluded the post by encouraging residents to avoid resolving conflicts with violence.

“There are many ways to resolve conflict. Guns do not have to be the solution,” the post said.