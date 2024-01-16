INDIANAPOLIS — More details have been released about the recent homicide on the west side of Indianapolis in which an 18-year-old reportedly killed a 77-year-old grandmother.

According to previous reports, Zakii Dawson was arrested on a preliminary murder charge after he reportedly killed Mary Sims in her home on Jan. 12.

Officials were called to a home in the 2900 block of Landola Lane Friday evening on a disturbance call and investigators found Sims unresponsive with “undisclosed” trauma. Sims was later pronounced dead.

When law enforcement officials arrived at the home, court documents said that Sims was located unconscious on the floor of a bathroom with plastic garbage bags around her head and handcuffs on. Officials also said that Sims had trauma to the head and face, as well as various cuts and abrasions.

A teenage man, later identified as Dawson, was inside the home and detained as a person of interest. Through an investigation, police learned that there had been “a disturbance the prior evening at the home” involving Dawson. Officials said Dawson had been allowed to live at the home but had been recently removed because of the disturbance.

A witness who lived in the home told law enforcement she could not locate Sims when she got home and she could smell bleach. After a brief conversation with Dawson, the witness reportedly left the home, “sensing something was not right and locked herself in her vehicle as she called the police.” The witness later found Sims in the bathroom after reentering the home.

In an interview with police, Dawson reportedly told them that while he knew he was not supposed to go in the home, he did so because he could hear an infant inside crying. Dawson later told police he had located Sims lying on the floor in handcuffs and with plastic wrapped around her head.

In further interviews, Dawson later told police he had placed the handcuffs on Sims because he was “worried she may wake up and bump her head.” Dawson also reportedly admitted to wrapping Sims’ head in plastic; detectives observed numerous injuries to Dawson’s hands.

Dawson is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday morning, according to previous reports.