INDIANAPOLIS — Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott and her husband John Elliott were critically injured in a crash on Saturday according to the sheriff’s office.

Elliot was the current clerk for Morgan County and the current Republican candidate for the Morgan County Auditor in the November general election.

Elliot and her husband were driving in a pickup truck about a half-mile south on State Road 67 and State Road 39 south junction where State Road 67 turns from a four-lane divided highway to a two lane highway.

The pickup truck crossed the northbound lane and traveled down an embankment and struck several trees.

Stephanie was pronounced deceased at the scene, while John was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact Deputy Caleb Merriman via Public Safety Dispatch at (765) 342-5544.