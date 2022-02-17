Paragon, Ind. — A 911 dispatcher and volunteer firefighter has been arrested and charged for possession of child pornography, according to the Indiana State Police.

Luke Jobes, 23, was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a Level 6 felony charge. Jobes was a Morgan County 911 dispatcher and volunteered for the Paragon Volunteer Fire Department.

State police said a criminal investigation into Jobes started after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and state troopers gained information from a previous investigation that led them to Jobes.