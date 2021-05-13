Motel parking lot shooting leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s east side. It happened shortly after midnight at the Budget 8 Inn motel in the 6800 block of E. 21st Street.

IMPD officers were called to the scene on a report of a person shot. The adult male victim was found deceased on the motel premises, according to police.

Investigators say the attack happened in the parking lot where there were quite a few surveillance cameras.

“The Budget Inn supposedly has quite a few cameras so we’re going to investigate that,” said IMPD Capt. Lawrence Wheeler.

The search is underway for a suspect.