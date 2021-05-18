Mother begs for justice in daughter’s murder as Indy’s homicide numbers surge for another year

INDIANAPOLIS — Already 95 families have lost a person to homicide in Indianapolis so far this year. That is 22 more people than were killed at this point in 2021.

On top of that, police have dozens of unsolved cases they plead with the community to help close. One of those cases is of the murder of 20-year-old Tatyana Sims.

“Tatyana Sims was my daughter,” Amanda Davis, Sims’ mother, said. “She was murdered September the 3rd 2019. Her baby was shot in the head also at 3 years old. They shot our house 47 times.”

The relentless pain Amanda Davis feels has never let up since someone killed her daughter and injured her granddaughter. Police said the shooting happened on N. Hovey Street just before 3:00 a.m. They found numerous casings from different weapons at the scene.

“She was in bed,” Davis said through tears. “The baby was asleep on the couch and she was in her room, and her room got it the worst.”

A year and a half later, police have not arrested anyone. Davis said she is confident her daughter was targeted.

“She told my kids and her best friends how she wanted to be buried, what shoes she wanted to wear, how she wanted her hair,” Davisn said. “She knew it was coming.”

Davis’ raw emotion illustrates why justice is crucial for crime victims’ families. Police need evidence and people to come forward.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that will lead to an arrest in Sims’ case. Dan Rosenberg of the organization said he realizes people are afraid to come forward, which is why CrimeStoppers exists.

“CrimeStoppers is not the police,” Rosenberg said. “They’re a non for profit. They keep everything completely anonymous which means that they’re not getting your name, they’re not getting your address, they’re not getting your phone number.”

The more useful tips given to police, the more arrests made, and hopefully the fewer people killed in our city. If you have any information that could help detectives solve a case, call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.