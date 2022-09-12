INDIANAPOLIS — A grand jury has indicted the mother of Amiah Robertson with four counts of neglect in connection to the missing infant.

Court filings show Amber Robertson, 23 was indicted for neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, neglect of a dependent with deprivation, neglect of a dependent.

Her ex-boyfriend Robert Lyons is listed as a co-defendant.

According to the Grand Jury of Marion County, Amber Robertson knowingly placed her then 8-month old daughter Amiah Robertson in a situation that endangered her life or health, and/or “abandoned or cruelly confined” the girl,” and/or deprived her of “necessary support” which resulted in serious bodily injury.

Amber Robertson was arrested Saturday on the four counts. At the time, it was unclear if the counts were in connection to Amiah or another child in Amber Robertson’s care.

Amber Robertson

Amiah Robertson went missing March 9, 2019 when she was eight months old. She still has not been found.

Back in 2019, Robertson told police she handed the child off to her then-boyfriend Robert Lyons to be taken to a babysitter’s house. She waited until March 16 to report Amiah missing. A week later, IMPD announced the infant’s disappearance would be investigated as a homicide.

During the search for the missing child, investigators found evidence related to the girl on Eagle Creek near McCarty Street.

Robertson’s ex-boyfriend Lyons has been considered a person of interest in the case since the start. He has not been taken into custody as of September 12, 2022.

A man who spoke to FOX59’s Russ McQuaid on Saturday when Amber Robertson was being arrested identified himself as the father of another of Amber Robertson’s children.

He told McQuaid he believed Robertson was arrested so police could get closer to Robert Lyons.