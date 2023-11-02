Update: IMPD confirmed shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday night that Tevis Walker, 34, was arrested for his alleged role in the shooting death of 15-year-old Janiya Carr.

—————————————–

INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old girl is dead following a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis and her family is desperate for answers.

Around noon on Wednesday, police were called to the Carriage House East apartment complex in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North and found a teenage girl shot to death along a line of trees.

“I don’t know how to live with this pain,” said Demetria Boston.

Demetria Boston says her daughter, Janiya Carr, recently attended homecoming and would have turned 16 in just a few weeks.

“Twenty days later would be her 16th birthday. You took her away from me,” said Boston.

Police detained one person for questioning, but are continuing to investigate.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, IMPD confirmed that officers were making an arrest on the far east side in connection with the case.

Police reports show Niya was reported missing on Monday.

Her family doesn’t know why she was killed.

“I’m glad that whatever happened they were able to find my baby. I just want justice,” said Boston.

The homicide took place just a few days after 16-year-old Kalin Washington was killed during a large Halloween party over the weekend.

Booking photo of Tevis Walker provided by IMPD.

That shooting wounded several young people including Lawrence North football player Terrell Sword.

His grandfather, a youth activist from Chicago, came to Indy to offer a reward to help solve that case and urge parents to get involved.

“You have to get inside your children’s life. You can’t just say I love you. You’ve got to see what’s really going on with your children,” said Andrew Holmes, a crisis responder from Chicago.

Demetria joined with the team from Chicago to hand out pamphlets in the apartment complex where Niya was killed.

The two cases bring the total number of youth homicides in Indy this year to 19. That ties a record set just last year.

“If you ever wanted to see hurt in your life, you did a good job at it, but it’s not over,” said Boston. “I’ve got to live with this every night.”

Anyone with information about the Aristocrat incident should contact Detective Jeremy Ingram at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov

Anyone with information about the 65th St. incident should contact Detective Gregory Taylor at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Gregory.Taylor2@indy.gov

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.