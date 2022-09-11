INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Robertson, mother of missing Amiah Robertson, was arrested on Saturday for four counts of neglect.

Robertson was arrested Saturday for the following crimes:

2 counts of Neglect of a Dependent

Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury

Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

IMPD said they would not respond at this time for any other details.

Then 8-month-old Amiah Robertson went missing March 9, 2019 at just eight-months-old and still has yet to be found.

On March 16, 2019, IMPD said the baby’s family reported Amiah missing, but did not believe she was in danger.

Over the next few days, police say conflicting statements from family members and information learned during the investigation raised concerns for the welfare of the child and prompted detectives to issue a Silver Alert on March 19.

That same day, police acquired a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of South Holmes Ave to interview possible witnessed and collect potential evidence.

On March 20, Indianapolis police say they received a tip regarding items that may be connected to Amiah along a bank of the White River, less than a mile from where the baby was reportedly last seen. Detectives searched the area with help from an Indianapolis Fire Department dive team, but police say their findings were inconclusive.

IMPD says on March 21, the search for Amiah continued downstream from the original location in an effort to completely exhaust the lead. Officials say investigators and resources then joined community volunteers in an expanded search Friday.

At least 25 IMPD Detectives (missing persons, homicide, and various other units) have done work on the case around the clock, with the assistance from the FBI, Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency, Indianapolis Fire Department, and Marion County Prosecutors Office.

IMPD will continue to investigate until the case is resolved.

Anyone with information about Amiah’s disappearance is urged to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).