Mother of siblings killed in 2019 shooting organizes community school supplies drive in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Antonia Bailey found a way to carry on after crushing heartache on August 23, 2019 when her children 15-year-old Ashlynn and 16-year-old Nicholas Nelson were killed in a shooting inside their northeast side apartment. Bailey now uses her voice and compassion to help others.

“This is nobody but God, literally,” Bailey said. “This is completely all out of my comfort zone, so I know that it’s Him and that it’s for a greater purpose.”

Bailey organized a school supplies drive that is continuing until September 3. People can drop off donations at the Kindred Hospital Indianapolis North located at 8060 Knue Road, Capelli Studio Salon located on West 71st Street and Community Alliance on the Far Eastside (CAFE) at 8902 E. 38th Street.

People can also make a donation directly to Antonia and she will do the shopping for supplies. You can find more information at www.nelsonsiblingsuntold.org.

“This would be one way to lighten the load, at least I feel that way,” Bailey said. “Plus, I have so much love to give, so much, and I can’t give it to the two people that I would love to the most.”

This past year, Antonia provided Christmas for children with help from our neighbors.

“We were able to help, I want to say, just over 700 children,” Bailey said with a smile. “We had 1,082 donations.”

Antonia focuses on speaking life into our community who’s suffered far too much death.

“I see that Indianapolis is hurting,” Bailey said. “They’re hurting, so I just want to try to help in some way. You never know what a kid is going through and what they’re going without.”

To the parents, families and friends who know the pain of losing someone to violence, Antonia hopes you find healing purpose too.

“Most importantly, pray,” Bailey encouraged. “Lean on God. Lean on your faith because you can’t make it without this, but you will make it.”