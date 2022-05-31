INDIANAPOLIS — A grieving mother is still waiting on answers two years after her daughter, 19-year-old Ashayla Spearmon, was shot and killed over Memorial Day week in 2020.

“It’s been rough without her,” said Yulanda Spearmon. “It has been a rough two years.”

Police were called out on May 22, 2020 to a Phillips 66 gas station at the intersection of 34th Street and Keystone Avenue where officers found Ashayla shot in the head. She later died.

“Why did you do this to my baby,” Spearmon said. “Why you just come and take her life? It’s left me with nothing but a broken heart.”

Spearmon said her daughter was attending a vigil along 38th Street when gunshots were fired. Ashayla was shot and driven to the gas station. As of Tuesday, IMPD did not have any new details to release in the case.

“I’m more than certain that someone knows something,” said Spearmon.

If alive today, Ashayla would be 21 years old. Her family celebrated that milestone birthday without her.

“Every time you saw her she was smiling. She was never sad,” Spearmon said. “She was very happy, that’s why I can stand and do this interview on behalf of her today because I know she would want her momma to smile.”

Spearmon said waiting is hard, but all she can do is hope that someday she will have some answers.

“I just pray that somebody comes forward with some type of information just for me, my family so we can have closure for Ashayla,” she said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. As always, you can remain anonymous.