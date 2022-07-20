GREENWOOD, Ind. — A motorcycle crash in Greenwood claimed one life Wednesday morning.

At approximately 10:32 a.m. Wednesday, Greenwood PD was dispatched to the area of County Like Road and Graham Road on a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the motorcycle was traveling east on County Line and attempted to pass the vehicle in front of him which was also traveling eastbound. When he crossed into the westbound lanes, his motorcycle collided with the pick-up truck that was traveling west.

When officers arrived, the located the driver of the motorcycle who was unresponsive. He was transported to Methodist Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured in this incident.