INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle Sunday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the area of 86th Street and Zionsville road on report of a crash.

Per IMPD, the motorcyclist, not wearing a helmet, rear-ended a vehicle on West 86th Street, just west of Zionsville Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to St. Vincent Hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation by police. We will update this article as we receive more information.