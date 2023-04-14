Several school districts in Indiana have switched to an eLearning day for Friday or closed after a reported bomb threat was sent overnight.

The Noblesville Schools district confirmed to FOX59/CBS4 that it was one of the school corporations that received an anonymous bomb threat via email.

Lebanon Community School Corporation and Southwestern Consolidated Schools are also practicing eLearning Friday due to the threat. Center Grove Schools have closed for the day.

According to a representative with Noblesville Schools, the bomb threat “was sent to approximately 40 school districts throughout Indiana.”

An email to Center Grove families stated “Homeland Security is investigating this situation.”

