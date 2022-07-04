INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured — including two children — after someone opened fire on a 4th of July cookout on the east side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police were called to East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

Officers arrived to find two children — an 8-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy — with gunshot wounds. They were taken to trauma centers in critical condition but have since been described as “stable.”

IMPD said the children were playing in an inflatable bounce house when they were shot.

It’s not clear at this time whether any of the victims are related or who was hosting this event. It happened at the Arlington Village Strip Mall. Evidence markers are across the road just a short distance from the parking lot where the victims were injured pic.twitter.com/1bJNhbWIUi — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) July 5, 2022

Less than 10 minutes later, police were called to Community Hospital East, where a man who had been shot arrived. Police said he was at the 38th and Arlington shooting and drove himself to the hospital.

“It’s still very early on in the investigation, but we have reason to believe this was an unprovoked attack,” said IMPD Capt. Mike Leepper. “That the suspects arrived on scene and opened fire on a crowd that was having a 4th of July celebration, they were having a cookout with a bounce house.”

Police have not released information on the suspects. IMPD’s investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.