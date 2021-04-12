TBI: Austin-East student killed in officer-involved shooting at Knoxville school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An Austin-East student is dead and a Knoxville Police officer was recovering at the hospital following an officer-involved shooting at the high school Monday afternoon.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Knoxville Police Department provided updates on the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School late Monday in a joint press conference.

TBI reports preliminary information indicates that at approximately 3:15 p.m., the Knoxville Police Department received a report of an individual possibly armed with a gun at Austin-East Magnet High School. Upon arrival, officers located the individual inside a school restroom.

They ordered him out, but he refused to comply. As officers entered the restroom, the subject reportedly fired shots, striking an officer. One officer returned fire.

The subject was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been identified as a student. KPD Officer Adam Willson, a 20-year veteran of the department who currently serves as the School Resource Officer at Austin-East, was shot and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said officer Willson was, “conscious and in good spirits” when she visited him at UT Medical Center late Monday.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refer questions of that nature to their respective department to answer as it sees fit.

I also want to express my gratitude to KPD and other law enforcement officers who responded quickly to this dangerous situation, and our prayers are with the KPD officer who was wounded.

1 dead, 1 detained in Knoxville school shooting

EARLIER: One person is dead and a police officer is hospitalized after a shooting at Austin-East High School on Monday. Another male subject has been detained for further questioning, according to Knoxville Police Department.

KPD says that around 3:15 p.m. multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an officer-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

KPD shares that based on preliminary information, KPD officers responded to the high school after a possibly armed male subject was in the school.

As the officer approached the subject, shots were fired.

The officer was struck at least one time, and transported to UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. One male was pronounced dead at the scene, and another has been detained for further investigation.

Police have not identified the deceased, nor specified an age.

KPD says, “There are no other known gunshot victims.”

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation moving forward.

Also, the ATF will be working with KPD as well as focusing on the tracing of firearms and the recovery of shell cases which will be entered into NIBIN to see if there are any connections to previous shootings.

EARLIER: Multiple people shot, including KPD officer at Austin-East Magnet High School

The Knoxville Police Department officer that was shot at Austin-East Magnet High School was transported to UT Medical center.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon says that she visited with the officer who was shot and said he’s in good spirits, and says he would rather this happen to him than to someone else.

The school building is reportedly secure, and students who were not involved in the shooting have been released to their families, according to Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is responding to the scene as of 4:33 p.m. to assist local law enforcement. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also has agents responding.

EARLIER: The Knoxville Police Department reports that multiple people, including a KPD officer, have been shot following a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School Monday afternoon.

KPD reports this investigation remains active, and asks the public to avoid the area.

KPD reports the baseball field behind the high school is where parents can go to pick up their children. This, near Wilson and South Hembree.

The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families.

As details continue to emerge, our thoughts are with Austin East Magnet High School and those school community members who have been affected by the shooting that took place this afternoon. The department stands ready to support.

A reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and S. Hembree.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area.