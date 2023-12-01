MUNCIE, Ind. — A 16-year-old Muncie boy who was preliminarily charged with attempted murder last month will be tried as an adult in Delaware County.

According to documents filed Wednesday in Delaware County, 16-year-old Amari Lee was officially charged with one count of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, one count of dangerous possession of a firearm, a Level 3 felony, and one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.

Officers with the Muncie Police Department responded to a reported shooting on Nov. 20 in the 1800 block of East 17th St. At the time, police said they located an 18-year-old woman inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Two individuals were inside a room in the home when one of them heard four to five gunshots come through the bedroom door. The documents read that one of the individuals in the room retrieved his own gun “to defend himself” before the other person cried out that she had been shot.

When investigators interviewed Lee, he told officers at first that he was playing video games and heard the shots. Later, he told officers that he had been having “bad feelings” about a person his sibling was in a relationship with. The documents said that Lee went into his mother’s bedroom, got her gun and took it upstairs.

Lee said he knew the person his sibling was in a relationship with was in the room and “shot through the door several times in an attempt to hit him,” according to the documents. Officials said that Lee had been arrested on three separate occasions for gun violence-related charges over the last year.

Lee’s mother, 40-year-old Ladonna Lee, was also arrested at the time in relation to the incident, according to previous reports. According to previous reports, Ladonna Lee was charged with one count of neglect of a dependent, a Level 3 felony, and one count of dangerous control of a child, a Level 5 felony.

According to court documents, Amari Lee’s pretrial conference is scheduled for March 27, 2024 and his jury trial is scheduled for May 20, 2024. Ladonna Lee’s pretrial conference is scheduled for March 20, 2024 and her jury trial is scheduled for May 13, 2024.