MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been preliminarily charged with robbery after he reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint earlier this month.

According to court documents, recently filed in Delaware County, 23-year-old DeQuan Patton was arrested and preliminarily charged with the following counts, in relation to an incident on Nov. 2:

One count of robbery, a Level 2 felony

One count of battery with an injury, a Level 5 felony

One count of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.

On Nov. 2, officers with the Muncie Police Department were dispatched to an apartment in Muncie on a call of an armed robbery. The documents said that a woman was robbed at gunpoint over $10, marijuana and her wallet, which contained her debit card.

The woman told officers she was expecting a family member to come and visit her that evening. When she heard a knock on the door, she opened it and found two men. The men asked her if her son was home. When she told the men that her son did not live there, they started to walk away.

As she began to close the door, the documents said one of the men kicked the door open, which caused her to fall to the ground and injure her left leg. A man, later identified as Patton, then reportedly placed a handgun to her head and demanded money.

The men later demanded marijuana and her wallet. They then left the home after the woman’s neighbor came out to see what was going on.

Police said that the woman was able to disable her debit card while at the hospital and she received notification that her card had been declined three times at various locations.

The documents said that police tracked down the suspect vehicle based on a description by the neighbor, as well as through surveillance video at one of the locations where the card declined.

Police reportedly used Instagram, as well as a Cash App account to identify Patton as the suspect. During an interview with police, Patton reportedly admitted to the robbery but said he did not have a gun.

After the interview, police executed a search warrant at Patton’s address. The documents said that in Patton’s bedroom, police reportedly found a clear bag containing multiple round blue M30 pills that were later identified as oxycodone hydrochloride.