Muncie man arrested for possessing destructive devices

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was arrested in Muncie on Friday after it was discovered he had created and possessed destructive devices.

At around 2:40 p.m. Friday, the Delaware County 911 had received a call about a suspicious package located in the 3300 block of W. Noel Drive. After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the package contained three small devices that could be dangerous in nature.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded, along with federal authorities. The devices were rendered safe and transported off the scene to somewhere remote and safe. There was also a thorough search conducted on the home.

The Muncie Police Department said while at the scene, Giovanni Rambert admitted that the explosive devices belonged to him and that he made them a long time ago.

During an interview at the police department, Rambert told officers he contructed the devices and described them as “makeshift anarchist’s cookbook grenades.”

According to court documents, “Rambert stated that he made the devices to use for self defense and his goal was to kill someone before they were able to kill him. Rambert expressed that he believes he has several family members that are possibly trying to harm him. Rambert also stated that he constructed the devices as he did because he thought ‘shrapnel and bullets would have went everywhere’ if he ignited one.”

After the interview, Rambert was arrested on three counts of felony possession of a destructive device and taken to the Delaware County Jail.

Two other individuals, Martha Helton and Miles Radford, were also present and were arrested on out-of-county warrants.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.