MUNCIE, Ind. — A convicted sex offender was arrested Monday for committing sex and drug crimes with a minor, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

Michaelwade Taylor, 45, of Muncie was arrested and charged with failure to register as a sex offender, neglect of a dependent, dealing meth, possession of child pornography, child seduction, and possession of meth.

Taylor was arrested and transported to the Delaware County Jail, on a $30,000 cash or surety bond only.