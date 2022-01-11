Muncie man arrested on child porn charges after Google submits report to NCMEC

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 37-year-old sex offender in Muncie was arrested Monday on child pornography charges after Google submitted a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, court documents show.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, NCMEC received a report from Google that one of its accounts had uploaded files that depicted possible hands-on sexual abuse of children.

Upon receiving the tip, a detective with Indiana State Police began to investigate. He looked at the files and confirmed that they did indeed depict the sexual abuse of children, including one file that showed an image of bestiality involving a child, according to court records.

The detective said he used the IP address and an image of a driver’s license uploaded to the Google account to track down the user’s physical address. The driver’s license belonged to Justin Ryan Potts, whose address was listed in the 900 block of West 14th Street, the same address connected to the IP address.

Court records state that Potts is a registered sex offender who was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor in 2014.

After applying for a search warrant, the detective and other state troopers executed the warrant for Potts’ address at about 11:30 p.m. Potts was at the residence and during an interview admitted to possessing the files containing child porn.

Potts was taken to the Deleware County Jail and charged with possession of child pornography. His bond was set at $10,000.