MUNCIE, Ind. — A 21-year-old Muncie man has been charged after he had sex with a minor when she was around 14 and he was 20.

According to court documents, filed Wednesday in Delaware County, Timothy Wright was charged with one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.

In late August, a 15-year-old girl was interviewed by police after the Indiana Department of Child Services received a report alleging that she was “in a sexual relationship” with Wright.

During the interview, she said that this occurred around four times in Muncie over the course of four months. The documents said that Wright initially believes that the girl was 16 years old but later learned she was 14. After Wright had that information about her age, the documents said they had sex at least one more time.

In an interview with police on Sept. 20, the documents said Wright confessed to the allegations. Wright is currently being held on a $5,000 surety bond.