MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is accused of having sex with a minor in multiple instances, police said.

According to an probable cause affidavit, filed earlier this month in Delaware County, 21-year-old Alexander Beaty was arrested on charges of:

Two counts of child molestation, a Level 3 felony;

One count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 1 felony;

One count of child pornography, a Level 5 felony;

One count of pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony;

Beaty was also faces another misdemeanor count, according to the affidavit.

In a police interview with the minor, she reported a sexual relationship with Beaty during two different times: when the minor was 13 and Beaty was 18, and in June 2022 when the minor was 15 and Beaty was 20. This most recent relationship reportedly lasted through March 2023.

The affidavit stated Beaty took the minor to his home and provided her with alcohol and marijuana. Over time, the minor claimed there were multiple instances of oral sex and intercourse. The minor reported during one sexual encounter, she allegedly caught Beaty filming the incident.

The minor also reported an instance where she claimed Beaty pulled out a loaded handgun and pointed it at her. According to the affidavit, Beaty did this because “he thought it was funny.”

Beaty was detained on Aug. 21 at the car dealership where he worked. The affidavit stated police confiscated a loaded gun as well as a black iPhone. In an interview with police, Beaty acknowledged he knew the minor from social media but denied she ever came to his house.

After being questioned about whether he had a sexual relationship with the minor, he “requested a lawyer and the interview concluded after he was advised of his charges.”