DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – A Muncie man, already charged with shooting at sheriff’s deputies in June was just accused of assaulting a jail officer.

Court documents filed on July 17 stated a correctional officer at the Delaware County Jail was the victim of battery.

The officer stated that he and another officer went into a holding cell for inmate, 19-year-old Tarron Hayden Conwell to assist him with using the bathroom due to difficulties walking from separate injuries.

Conwell was officially charged on the same day with three counts of attempted murder of sheriff’s deputies from a separate June incident.

Court documents said Conwell had shot at officers after they tried to serve an arrest warrant and take him in for an alleged “prior crime.”

The correctional officer said Conwell was upset about a lunch tray he was served and wanted another food tray instead.

Once on his feet, officers say Conwell “smacked the officer across the face” and “knocked his prescription glasses off.” Both officers then worked to restrain Conwell.

The probable cause stated Conwell resisted staff even after the reported assault. The officer added he was “kicking and trying to scratch them”.

Photos and video of the assault were recorded via the jail’s camera system and handed over to detectives.

Official charges have yet to be filed against Conwell for the reported assault at the jail.