MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been charged after he was reportedly involved in an armed robbery earlier this month.

According to an affidavit for probable cause, filed in Delaware County on Saturday, 30-year-old Justin Young was charged with one count of robbery, a Level 3 felony, and one count of pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony, in relation to an incident at a Muncie home on Oct. 7.

According to the affidavit, officials said 21-year-old Calic Copley, a family member of the victim, knocked on their house door with some friends, including Young. According to previous reports, Copley was previously charged in Delaware County in February for attempted murder and is out on bond. Copley has not been charged in this incident.

After being in the house for around 15 minutes, the documents said the group surrounded the victim while she sat on a couch. Young then “retrieved a ‘baby rifle’ from the inside of his pants and began pointing it in the direction of (the victim).”

The victim described the “baby rifle” to police as “possibly being a Draco and said that it wasn’t a full size rifle and was not a handgun,” the documents read.

As Young reportedly pointed the weapon at the victim, the documents allege that Copely took a handgun beside the victim, punched her in the face, and “demanded her money.” The group took around $500 and reportedly left the home.