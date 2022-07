MUNCIE, Ind. — One man is dead following a shooting in Muncie Friday afternoon.

At approximately 2:00 p.m. Friday, Muncie Police responded to the 12000 block of South County Road 500 West on a report of a shooting.

When police arrived they found one deceased male.

Witnesses and video surveillance footage suspect a 2014-16 red Ford Focus and 2003-06 white Ford Explorer may be involved with this incident.





If anyone has information about this incident you are asked to call 765-747-7881 ext. 445.