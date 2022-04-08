MUNCIE, Ind. – Jurors found a Muncie man guilty of stabbing his neighbor to death with an 11-inch knife.

Chase Adams had been accused of killing 49-year-old Rex Morrison in October 2020 and charged with murder, obstruction of justice and criminal mischief.

Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Hackley Street just after midnight on Oct. 4, 2020. Morris was “bleeding profusely” from the back of his head and upper back. He’d suffered three stab wounds—one to the back of his head and two to his back—investigators said.

Prosecutors said the two had been feuding, with Adams slashing tires on Morrison’s property with the same knife he later used to stab his neighbor in the back.

Adams told investigators Morrison and another man had used a baseball bat to smash the windows of a Dodge Durango in retaliation. That led Adams to return to Morrison’s property to slash more tires, resulting in a confrontation.

Adams said Morrison was armed with a baseball bat and claimed he’d stabbed his neighbor in self-defense.

Adams later washed the blood off the knife, police said. He told other people at his home that they needed to leave; they drove to New Castle, where Adams’ mother lived.

A friend of Adams told investigators she’d seen Adams punch Morrison. When he returned to his home, Adams told her he’d “stabbed Morrison and may have killed him,” court documents said. The woman said Adams then hid the knife and went to a bar with friends because they “needed a beer.”

Police found the knife in a chimney flue. Adams claimed he didn’t remember where he put it, according to court documents.

“At no time did Adams or any member of his household contact the police to report the fight,” investigators noted in the probable cause affidavit.

Jurors deliberated for about seven hours before returning guilty verdicts against Adams.

Sentencing is set for May 25. Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said Adams faces up to 65 years in prison on the murder charge.