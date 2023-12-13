INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced on Wednesday that a Muncie man has been found guilty of drug distribution charges after methamphetamine was found at his home in August 2021.

According to a news release, a federal jury found 38-year-old Joseph Haskins guilty on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On Aug. 16, 2021, detectives with the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at Haskins’ home, where he lived with his mother and two children. During a search of Haskins’ bedroom, officials recovered:

A gallon Ziploc bag containing nearly a pound of methamphetamine;

Three additional bags of methamphetamine;

Two digital scales;

More than $12,000 in cash, the majority of which was found stuffed inside a teddy bear.

The release said text messages from Haskins’ phone showed texts between Haskins and buyers discussing drug deals, as well as recorded calls from jail where Haskins admitted to his crimes. Haskins had prior felony convictions for dealing drugs, drug possession, battery, intimidation and criminal recklessness.

Officials said Hendricks will be sentenced at a later date. Hendricks faces 10 years to life in federal prison, as well as a criminal fine of up to $10 million.