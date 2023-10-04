MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man struck a deal after he pleaded guilty to child molest and fondling in a 2021 case.

Larry Lee Viellieux, 35 pleaded guilty to one count of child molestation, Level 4 Felony on Sept. 20. The other 16 original charges are set to be dropped by the agreement.

Per the agreement filed, Viellieux’s sentence will be left up to the discretion of the court and not be capped at a maximum of five years at the Indiana Department of Corrections.

According to court documents, on June 8, 2021, officers reported a 9-year-old who claimed she was touched inappropriately by Viellieux. The girl added that the man had been touching her 11-year-old friend as well.

Police said they learned of another potential 12-year-old victim, who was a neighbor of Viellieux while investigating the incident.

Larry Lee Viellieux booking photo (Delaware County Jail)

Viellieux was interviewed by investigators and originally denied the allegations.

After a search warrant was granted for the man’s phone, police said they found at least 10 nude photos of the minor girls. There were also videos showing Viellieux having sexual intercourse with juvenile girls.

One of the girls seen in a video was interviewed later. She confirmed that she was initially afraid to speak about the inappropriate touching because Viellieux reportedly told her to not talk about it.

She added that she felt relief since the situation came out, according to the probable cause.

Investigators said that the girl also told them, Viellieux would pay another girl $5 to take off her clothing while at his house.

Those incidents were reportedly documented in pictures on the man’s phone.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Oct. 23 at 9 a.m.