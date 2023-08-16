MUNCIE, Ind. — A 38-year-old Muncie man has been sentenced to prison after he was found guilty of dealing drugs that resulted in the death of Mandy Hart.

Michael Schoeff was sentenced to 44 years in prison on Wednesday after he was convicted of one count of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, according to a news release from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney in Delaware County. Schoeff was also found by a jury to be a habitual offender because of two prior unrelated felonies.

According to previous reports, Hart was sold drugs by both Schoeff and Vera Morgan in November 2020. As Hart and her boyfriend were given a ride by Morgan, the couple began using the drugs, causing Hart to overdose.

Morgan was also found guilty in relation to the incident in August 2022. According to previous reports, Morgan was sentenced to 40 years in prison for dealing in a controlled substance resulting in a death charge and for being a habitual offender.

Schoeff was sentenced to 32 years for dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death charge, the release said. An additional 12 years were added to the sentence because of the habitual offender sentence enhancement.

“We will continue to hold drug dealers and habitual violators of the law who prey on the vulnerable in society accountable,” Eric Hoffman, the prosecutor in the 46th Judicial Circuit in Delaware County, said in the release. “Since the passage of the Dealing Resulting in Death statute, six defendants have been convicted in Delaware County.”