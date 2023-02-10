DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie.

The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street.

Prior booking photo of Jihad Rashad Foster

Drugs seized by Muncie police. Drugs seized by Muncie police.

The drug task force seized more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine and five pounds of marijuana.

Investigators are now looking for a man who lived at the home: Jihad Rashad Foster.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Foster, contact the sheriff’s office at (765) 747-7878.