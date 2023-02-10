DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie.
The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street.
The drug task force seized more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine and five pounds of marijuana.
Investigators are now looking for a man who lived at the home: Jihad Rashad Foster.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Foster, contact the sheriff’s office at (765) 747-7878.