MUNCIE, Ind. — A 34-year-old man was found lying in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station with multiple gunshot wounds early Thursday.

According to the Muncie Police Department, officers were patrolling the area of E. Wysor Street and S. Madison Street shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday when an officer spotted the man lying in the Marathon parking lot.

Police said the 34-year-old appeared to have been shot multiple times. Officers administered lifesaving procedures until EMS arrived on the scene.

The man was then transported to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Police said anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Muncie police at (765) 747-4867.