MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie teenager is facing charges in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy back in December.

Daisy Renee Craft, who turned 18 on Jan. 16, is accused of shooting and killing Kayden Lee at a home in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive shortly after midnight on Dec. 12. She was charged as an adult with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, pointing a firearm and dangerous possession of a firearm.

A photo of Kayden Lee provided by family

Chrysta Barnhouse said the victim is her nephew.

“He was hanging with a friend, spending the night with a friend,” Barnhouse said when she spoke with reporter Eric Graves in December. “It was supposed to be nothing more than that, so we’re not sure what happened or why it happened.”

