MUNCIE, Ind. — Officials with the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office announced that a Delaware County jury convicted a Muncie woman of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony.

According to a news release from the office, the jury deliberated for a little more than 1.5 hours before convicting a 42-year-old Holly Terry of the charge.

“This marks the eighth time a Delaware County jury has found a defendant guilty of dealing resulting in death,” Eric Hoffman, the prosecuting attorney in Delaware County, said in the release. “Our community is speaking loud and clear – if you deal drugs and one of your customers dies as result you will be held accountable. The days of drug dealers preying on the weak and vulnerable are long gone. We will continue to aggressively prosecute these crimes.”

Officials said in the release that Terry’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 21. The charge is punishable by 20-40 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.