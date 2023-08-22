MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman allegedly admitted to luring a man to a meetup, shocking him with a stun gun and then kidnapping the man while also stealing his car.

Kyliah R. Book, 24, was arrested on Friday afternoon on preliminary charges of kidnapping, a Level 2 felony; armed robbery, a Level 3 felony and battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.

According to court documents, Book spoke with the victim over Snapchat on Aug. 7 and told him to meet her in the 1200 block of S. Ebright.

When the victim arrived, however, he was attacked by Book’s boyfriend who reportedly struck the victim with a handgun. Book is then accused of using a stun gun on the victim before the couple pulled the victim into his own car and bound his hands.

After demanding money from the victim, Book and her boyfriend reportedly kidnapped the victim and told him that “if he did anything stupid, they would kill him,” court documents reveal.

The victim ended up opening the car door and jumping out of the moving vehicle, according to the documents.

On Aug. 18, the victim’s mother located her son’s stolen car parked on S. Ebright and called police. Muncie police said Book’s boyfriend got in the stolen vehicle and fled.

Book was taken into custody by police and reportedly admitted to her part in the kidnapping.

“I took his s***, that is what I did and drugged his a** down Hackley,” she reportedly said. “I did it, I did it.”

Book was booked into Delaware County Jail and is being held on a $55,000 bond.

At this time, Muncie police have not clarified if Book’s boyfriend is wanted in connection to the case.